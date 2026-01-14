HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

I-PAC raids: Calcutta HC disposes of TMC's petition, adjourns ED plea

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
16:42
image
The Calcutta high court on Wednesday disposed of the Trinamool Congress' petition praying for protection of its data, saying the ED has informed that it has not seized anything from I-PAC director Pratik Jain's office and home during its raids last week. 

TMC had moved the court seeking an order for preservation of personal and political data that may have been seized by the ED during its raids on these two premises on January 8. 

Representing the ED, additional solicitor general SV Raju stated before the court that the agency has not seized anything from these two premises. 

Disposing of the TMC's petition, Justice Suvra Ghosh observed that in view of the submissions made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Union of India, nothing further remains to be dealt with in the present petition by the ruling party in West Bengal. 

Justice Ghosh also adjourned a petition by the ED before it seeking a CBI probe into the events of January 8, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had gone to the political consultancy firm's office at Salt Lake and its director's residence on Loudon Street in south Kolkata during the raids. 

The high court adjourned the central agency's petition on the ground that the ED has filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court with prayers "which are almost identical with the present application before it." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Leave Iran now: India's 2nd advisory to its citizens
LIVE! Leave Iran now: India's 2nd advisory to its citizens

2nd ODI Updates: K L Rahul's century lifts India to 284
2nd ODI Updates: K L Rahul's century lifts India to 284

Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?
Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?

People in Iran have taken to the streets as daily life has become increasingly difficult.Rising prices of food, fuel and basic necessities, job scarcity, and the falling value of money have fuelled wider anger and anti-government unrest...

Protests erupt over demolition at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat
Protests erupt over demolition at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat

A demolition drive at the Manikarnika Ghat was met with protests from locals, who alleged that the city's heritage was being destroyed in the name of redevelopment, a charge rejected by the district administration.

No message from Rahul Gandhi: DKS refutes media reports
No message from Rahul Gandhi: DKS refutes media reports

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified that Rahul Gandhi has only asked the state government to continue the good work, dismissing media reports of a specific message. Speculation arose after a brief conversation...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO