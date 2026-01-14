HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Influencer Harsha quits Sanatan Dharma promotion

Wed, 14 January 2026
Influencer and professional host Harsha Richhariya/Image courtesy Facebook
Influencer and professional host Harsha Richhariya, who created a buzz on social media with her appearance at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, on Wednesday said she has decided to stop promoting Sanatan Dharma. 

"Everybody speaks of Hindu Rashtra. But any youngster coming forward to propagate this is met with opposition," the 31-year-old told PTI in Jabalpur, where she took a holy dip in Narmada river on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. 

Harsha said continuous criticism, mental stress and character attacks have forced her to step away from the religious path and go back to her previous life. 

"When you choose the right path, but when some 'dharma gurus' oppose you, one is very much disappointed," the model-turned-ascetic said. 

She said she will take "one final dip' in the Ganga river, before returning to her formal professional life. 

"On January 18, I will take a dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, and will chant Har Har Mahadev," she said, adding that with this ritual, she will formally bring an end to her commitment to the religious path. 

"They want a Hindu Rashtra, but they want to be its face, and won't allow others to take that place," Harsha said, without naming anyone. -- PTI

