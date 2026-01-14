HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hoax bomb emails trigger searches at court, school in Punjab

Wed, 14 January 2026
Security was stepped up, and a thorough search was undertaken at the Ludhiana court complex and a school in Moga on Wednesday after both places received bomb threats through email, which later turned out to be hoaxes, the police said. 

The police said that after thorough searches, nothing suspicious was found at either place. 

Earlier in the day, the entire court complex in Ludhiana was sealed, and access was restricted after the threat email was received. 

Bomb disposal and dog squads, along with police teams, were deployed to carry out a comprehensive search of the complex. 

Vipan Saggar, the president of Ludhiana District Bar Association, said that as a precautionary measure, "we had announced 'no work' for today". 

In Moga, police thoroughly searched the premises of a school after it received a bomb threat email. 

Moga's deputy superintendent of police, Gurpreet Singh, said the school principal alerted the police about the threat email, following which the students were sent home. 

"We checked the school premises after it was evacuated," he said. -- PTI

