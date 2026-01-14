HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hindutva is our aatma, never flaunted it for votes: Maha CM

Wed, 14 January 2026
15:04
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted that his party has never sought votes by "flaunting Hindutva," describing the ideology as its very "soul."

Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis said Hindutva is deeply ingrained in Marathi society and that his party respects the traditions and beliefs of every community. 

"Hindutva is our soul. We have never asked for votes by 'flaunting' Hindutva. We have simply worshipped Hindutva. Does the Marathi person not believe in Hindutva? We respect and worship the Hindutva of every caste according to their own traditions," Devendra Fadnavis said. 

Taking an indirect swipe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his recent remarks regarding a woman wearing a hijab becoming the mayor, Fadnavis said that making claims about installing a mayor in hijab after forming an alliance with "Marathi Muslims" misleads the identity (asmita) of the Marathi people. 

"But when someone forms an alliance with 'Marathi Muslims' and claims they will install a mayor wearing a hijab, and misleads the identity (Asmita) of the Marathi people, at that time, we have to explain what Hindutva really is. That is when we place the talk of Hindutva before the people," Fadnavis said. 

Fadnavis also targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of abandoning Hindutva to appease a particular community for electoral gains. Addressing the issue of loudspeakers outside worship places, the Chief Minister claimed that his government had fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's long-standing demand by ensuring their removal in accordance with the law and Supreme Court guidelines. 

"To distance oneself from Hindutva just for votes and to attract a particular community... Uddhav Thackeray truly needs to answer for this. Removing loudspeakers was Balasaheb's dream. We used the law and the Supreme Court to get loudspeakers removed. It is now clear that regardless of whose government comes to power in the future, loudspeakers cannot be reinstalled. But those who claimed they would reinstall loudspeakers after coming to power are now 'licking boots' (acting as sycophants). They should be ashamed," he said. 

The political exchange comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. -- PTI

In a fresh incident of stray dog killings, around 200 canines were allegedly killed in Telangana's Kamareddy district, taking the toll to about 500 in the last one week, police said on Tuesday.

DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran sparked controversy by contrasting women's education in Tamil Nadu with the situation in North India, claiming that women in the North are encouraged to stay home and bear children.

Years of repression and disappearances have taught Venezuelans, the hard way, not to voice either their anger or their joy, observes Radha Roy Biswas who spent her formative years in Venezuela.

