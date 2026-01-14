HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Foreign secy Misri meets top leaders of Communist Party of China

Wed, 14 January 2026
20:13
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri/File image
India on Wednesday underlined the need to take "positive steps" to create the right environment for improving ties with China as foreign secretary Vikram Misri hosted Sun Haiyan, a senior leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC), focusing on initiatives to rebuild the relations. 

Sun, the vice minister of the CPC's international department, is currently on a visit to India to explore ways to improve relations between the two countries. 

In the last few months, both sides have initiated a series of measures to reset their ties that came under severe strain following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020. 

The military stand-off effectively ended in October 2024. 

In the meeting, Misri emphasised the importance of increasing understanding between the people of the two countries in order to rebuild ties and in this context, highlighted the need to "take positive steps to create the right environment for improved bilateral relations," the external affairs ministry said in a readout. 

The discussions between Misri and Sun covered the progress in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties, with the priority on business and people-centric engagements, and ways to take forward bilateral engagement in 2026, it said. -- PTI

