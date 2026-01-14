HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Elderly man from Matua community dies in Bengal; family links death to SIR

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
23:55
image
A 70-year-old man belonging to the Matua community died after being hit by a train near a railway station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with his family claiming that anxiety over a scheduled SIR hearing drove him to suicide.

The deceased, identified as Nikhil Chandra Das, was a resident of Guma-Shantinagar area at Ashoknagar.

He was found critically injured near Guma station on the Bongaon-Sealdah section late Tuesday night and was rushed by railway police to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Family members alleged that Das had been under severe mental stress after receiving a notice to appear for an SIR hearing on Wednesday.

According to them, he repeatedly feared that he might be forced to "go back to Bangladesh" if his documents were rejected.

"Ever since the notice arrived, he remained extremely worried. He kept thinking he would be sent back to Bangladesh. Despite showing his documents to neighbours, he remained anxious and even approached a local BJP member for additional papers," a family member told a news channel.

Eyewitnesses said Das was alive for a few moments after the incident and had asked for water before losing consciousness.

The Bongaon Government Railway Police (GRP) has sent the body for post-mortem examination and is investigating the circumstances of the death. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Three new diarrhoea cases reported in Indore
LIVE! Three new diarrhoea cases reported in Indore

US to pause visa for 75 countries including Russia, Iran
US to pause visa for 75 countries including Russia, Iran

The pause will begin on January 21 and will remain in effect indefinitely until the State Department completes a reassessment of visa processing, the report said.

Iran's FM, Jaishankar discuss Tehran situation
Iran's FM, Jaishankar discuss Tehran situation

Earlier in the day, the ministry of external affairs "strongly advised" Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice, amid rising tensions and protests in the Islamic Republic.

Forces intensify search for terrorists in J-K's Kathua
Forces intensify search for terrorists in J-K's Kathua

Security forces have intensified their search operation in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, following reports of terrorist activity. The operation involves extending the cordon and deploying additional forces to track down and...

Spanish firm says capsule sent data after failed ISRO mission
Spanish firm says capsule sent data after failed ISRO mission

A Spanish startup, Orbital Paradigm, claims its payload, KID, survived the failed PSLV-C62 mission and transmitted data, despite ISRO's silence on the matter. The mission, carrying 16 satellites, failed due to issues in the rocket's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO