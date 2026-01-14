Elderly man from Matua community dies in Bengal; family links death to SIR

23:55





The deceased, identified as Nikhil Chandra Das, was a resident of Guma-Shantinagar area at Ashoknagar.





He was found critically injured near Guma station on the Bongaon-Sealdah section late Tuesday night and was rushed by railway police to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.





Family members alleged that Das had been under severe mental stress after receiving a notice to appear for an SIR hearing on Wednesday.





According to them, he repeatedly feared that he might be forced to "go back to Bangladesh" if his documents were rejected.





"Ever since the notice arrived, he remained extremely worried. He kept thinking he would be sent back to Bangladesh. Despite showing his documents to neighbours, he remained anxious and even approached a local BJP member for additional papers," a family member told a news channel.





Eyewitnesses said Das was alive for a few moments after the incident and had asked for water before losing consciousness.





The Bongaon Government Railway Police (GRP) has sent the body for post-mortem examination and is investigating the circumstances of the death. -- PTI

A 70-year-old man belonging to the Matua community died after being hit by a train near a railway station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with his family claiming that anxiety over a scheduled SIR hearing drove him to suicide.