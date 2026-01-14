HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi pollution forced me to withdraw: World #3 Antonsen

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
14:00
image
World No.3 Anders Antonsen on Wednesday said he has withdrawn from the ongoing India Open due to "extreme" air pollution in the national capital and copped a USD 5,000 fine from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for his decision. 

A four-time World Championships medallist, Antonsen's remarks came a day after fellow Dane Mia Blichfeldt criticised the playing conditions at the USD 950,000 event. 

"Many are curious why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't think it's a place to host a badminton tournament," Antonsen wrote on his Instagram page. 

The Danish shuttler also shared a screenshot of Delhi's Air Quality Index reading on Instagram, which showed the AQI at 348 and categorised the conditions as hazardous. Delhi's air quality drops every year during winter due to varied reasons that include vehicular pollution, stubble burning and road dust. 

The city is often engulfed in a thick layer of smog that has been described as dangerous by doctors. The India Open is being held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) shifted the venue from the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, which hosted the tournament in recent years. The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is also scheduled to host the BWF World Championships in August, making the India Open a designated test event. 

"Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championships take place in Delhi. As a result, BWF has once again fined me USD 5,000," Antonsen wrote.

Under the Badminton World Federation Player Commitment Regulations, a top committed player is liable to a USD 5,000 fine (Rs 4.50 lakh) for failing to participate in a BWF World Tour Level 1 to 3 tournaments, over and above the standard withdrawal fees. BWF has declined to make any comments on Antenson's assertions. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Support Iran in maintaining stability, says China
LIVE! Support Iran in maintaining stability, says China

2nd ODI Updates: NZ elect to bowl; India include Nitish
2nd ODI Updates: NZ elect to bowl; India include Nitish

Iran moves UNSC after Trump's appeal to protesters
Iran moves UNSC after Trump's appeal to protesters

Iran has formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council and the UN Secretary-General, accusing the United States of inciting violence, interfering in Iran's internal affairs, and threatening military action, according to an...

Sena-UBT, MNS form 'thrashing squads' for polling day
Sena-UBT, MNS form 'thrashing squads' for polling day

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced a joint squad with MNS to 'thrash' dual and bogus voters during the upcoming civic polls, raising concerns about potential violence.

Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed
Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed

A trade deal makes sense only if it is fair and reciprocal. If the cost is strategic dependence or loss of policy space, waiting is the wiser option, asserts Ajay Srivastava.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO