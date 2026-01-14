HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DEA Creates Rs 17 trn PPP Project Pipeline

Wed, 14 January 2026
Representational image
The Department of Economic Affairs has created a three-year public-private partnership (PPP) project pipeline announced in the Budget for 2025-2026, comprising 852 projects at a total cost of Rs 17 trillion. 

'The pipeline provides early visibility of potential PPP projects to enable investors, developers and other stakeholders to undertake more informed planning and investment decisions,' the finance ministry said. 

Of the total projects, 232 are related to central ministries and departments and the remaining 630 are with states and Union Territories.

The three main sectors for central projects are energy, transport & logistics, and water & sanitation. In addition, the project pipeline for states includes social and commercial infrastructure. 

The ministry of road transport and highways has a pipeline of 108 projects with a total cost of Rs 8.77 trillion, the highest among all central ministries, followed by the power ministry at 48 projects with a total cost of Rs 3.4 trillion. The pipeline also sees the ministry of railways -- once again -- trying its hand at the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).The national transporter, owning some of the largest land banks and capital expenditure-heavy projects, will be responsible for around Rs 30,900 crore worth of PPP projects over the three years. 

This is less than 10 per cent of the power ministry's basket and less than 5 per cent of the highways ministry's pipeline.

Among states, Andhra Pradesh has the largest number of projects in its pipeline at 270, with a total cost of Rs 1.16 trillion. This is followed by Uttar Pradesh with a pipeline of 89 projects with a cost of Rs 11,518 crore. 

In her Budget speech last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that each infrastructure-related ministry would come up with a three-year pipeline of projects that can be implemented in PPP mode. She had said states would also be encouraged to do so and could seek support from the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund scheme to prepare PPP proposals.

-- Ruchika Chitravanshi & Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard 

