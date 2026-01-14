Couple killed, one injured in blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

19:28





The reason behind the explosion could not be immediately ascertained, and a forensic team has been rushed to the spot, they said.





"A husband and wife were killed in the blast at Habibinagar in Bara Bazar town outpost area," SDPO, Sadar, Amit Kumar Anand said.





The blast occurred around 4 pm.





The injured person has been sent to Sadar Hospital, Hazaribag, he added. -- PTI

