HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Couple killed, one injured in blast in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Wed, 14 January 2026
Share:
19:28
image
A couple was killed and another person injured in a blast at Habibinagar area in Jharkhand's Hazaribag on Wednesday, the police said.

The reason behind the explosion could not be immediately ascertained, and a forensic team has been rushed to the spot, they said.

"A husband and wife were killed in the blast at Habibinagar in Bara Bazar town outpost area," SDPO, Sadar, Amit Kumar Anand said.

The blast occurred around 4 pm.

The injured person has been sent to Sadar Hospital, Hazaribag, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Mitchell, Young put New Zealand in control
2nd ODI Updates: Mitchell, Young put New Zealand in control

LIVE! Misri meets top leaders of Communist Party of China
LIVE! Misri meets top leaders of Communist Party of China

Garg drowned after declining life jacket: Singapore court told
Garg drowned after declining life jacket: Singapore court told

Popular Indian singer-songwriter Zubeen Garg drowned off Lazarus Island in Singapore after declining a life jacket while severely intoxicated, a coroner's court heard.

SC to hear ED plea against Bengal govt in coal scam probe
SC to hear ED plea against Bengal govt in coal scam probe

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging interference and obstruction by the West Bengal government, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in its probe into an alleged coal-pilferage...

Kolkata nurses who tested positive for Nipah critical
Kolkata nurses who tested positive for Nipah critical

The two nurses, who tested positive for Nipah virus, have been admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata, a senior state health department official said, while describing their condition as extremely critical on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO