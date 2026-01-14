HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BSE Sensex top losers today

Wed, 14 January 2026
16:53
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday, extending their previous day's losses, due to weakness in IT, consumption, and select banking blue-chip stocks amid escalating geopolitical tensions. 

Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh tariff-related uncertainties also unnerved investors, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 244.98 points, or 0.29 percent, to settle at 83,382.71. 

During the day, it fell 442.49 points or 0.52 percent to 83,185.20. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 66.70 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,665.60. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest laggards.

TOP STORIES

Leave Iran now: India's 2nd advisory to its citizens
LIVE! Leave Iran now: India's 2nd advisory to its citizens

2nd ODI Updates: K L Rahul's century lifts India to 284
2nd ODI Updates: K L Rahul's century lifts India to 284

Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?
Will Ayatollahs Flee Iran After Protests?

People in Iran have taken to the streets as daily life has become increasingly difficult.Rising prices of food, fuel and basic necessities, job scarcity, and the falling value of money have fuelled wider anger and anti-government unrest...

Protests erupt over demolition at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat
Protests erupt over demolition at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat

A demolition drive at the Manikarnika Ghat was met with protests from locals, who alleged that the city's heritage was being destroyed in the name of redevelopment, a charge rejected by the district administration.

No message from Rahul Gandhi: DKS refutes media reports
No message from Rahul Gandhi: DKS refutes media reports

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified that Rahul Gandhi has only asked the state government to continue the good work, dismissing media reports of a specific message. Speculation arose after a brief conversation...

