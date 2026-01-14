BSE Sensex top losers today

16:53





Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and fresh tariff-related uncertainties also unnerved investors, traders said.





The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 244.98 points, or 0.29 percent, to settle at 83,382.71.





During the day, it fell 442.49 points or 0.52 percent to 83,185.20.





The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 66.70 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,665.60.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were among the biggest laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Wednesday, extending their previous day's losses, due to weakness in IT, consumption, and select banking blue-chip stocks amid escalating geopolitical tensions.