BJP, Shiv Sena workers clash in Thane district; five held

The incident occurred on Monday late at night. According to a complaint lodged at Ramnagar police station, Omnath Natekar, the husband of BJP candidate Arya Natekar, was allegedly ambushed by Shiv Sena candidates and a mob of nearly 60 activists.





Natekar, a local contractor, claimed he was struck on the head with a sharp weapon and an iron rod while returning from a campaign trail.





He is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Hospital, MIDC. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suhas Hemade stated that an FIR has been registered against ten people.





"We have arrested five Shiv Sena activists so far," Hemade added. -- PTI

Supporters of Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party clashed in civic ward No. 29 during campaigning for the Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporation, leading to the arrest of five Shivsainiks, the police said on Tuesday.