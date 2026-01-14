HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh envoy in India greets Hindus on Makar Sankranti

Wed, 14 January 2026
16:20
Pithe or the sankranti special sweets posted by the Bangladesh envoy
Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi, Riaz Hamidullah, on Wednesday extended Makar Sankranti greetings to "all Hindu brothers and sisters" in his country and in India, and said may the light of the sun illuminate every life. 

He posted the greetings -- in Bengali and Hindi -- on his X handle and also shared photos of colourful pinwheels and sweets. The envoy's message of greetings assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of several attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh, in recent times.

 "Happy Makar Sankranti to all #Hindu brothers and sisters in #Bangladesh #Bharat! May everyone's life be illuminated by the sun. Let every family celebrate the festival of pinwheels and kites! @MEAIndia #Bangladesh #India," Hamidullah posted on social media. 

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country. Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar), celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival. PTI

