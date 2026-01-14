HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Baby girl sold for Rs 35,000 rescued in Odisha

Wed, 14 January 2026
20:28
The police in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday rescued a one-month-old baby girl, who was allegedly sold for Rs 35,000 by her parents due to financial distress, officials said. 

A team led by Bhandaripokhari police station inspector-in-charge Rajalakshmi Nayak conducted a raid in Cuttack's Rajabagicha area and recovered the infant. 

The child was admitted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital for medical examination and treatment, Nayak said, adding, she would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which will decide whether the baby will be restored to her family or placed under alternative care. 

During the investigation, police found that the baby's unemployed father, Sipu Das, had borrowed money from villagers and failed to repay the loans on time. 

Under pressure from moneylenders, the couple allegedly sold their daughter for Rs 35,000 to a close relative, who lives in Cuttack, the police said. 

The case came to light after the baby's grandmother, Sabitri Das, lodged a complaint. 

During interrogation, the parents reportedly told the police that as the relative had no children, they agreed to hand over their daughter in exchange for money. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

