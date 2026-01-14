50 fall ill after consuming 'prasad' in Ludhiana; food poisoning suspected

20:07

According to the police, devotees started vomiting shortly after eating 'gajar ka halwa' distributed at the venue in Ayali Kalan village.





Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said health officials have collected samples of the 'gajar ka halwa' for testing after receiving reports of food poisoning.





She said about 50 patients suffering from vomiting and loose motions were rushed to the nearby private hospitals.





"We are in touch with them. They are stable and improving," Dr Kaur added.





A senior official at Raghunath Hospital in Aggar Nagar confirmed that 36 have been admitted to the facility.





Others are receiving medical attention within the village and at different places. The condition of a few patients was stated to be serious.





Sarabha Nagar police station house officer Aditya Sharma said one person involved in preparing the 'prasad' has been taken into custody.





"We are looking into the incident," he added. -- PTI

