3 scribes detained over content against T'gana woman IAS officer

The BRS and BJP hit out at the Congress government in Telangana, claiming that the three journalists were "arrested" and strongly condemned the action.





The FIR was registered against certain news channels and other media outlets following a complaint by the Telangana IAS Officers' Association accusing them of "publishing and telecasting false, fabricated and baseless content" on the IAS officer.





"They (three journalists) were called for questioning," a senior police official said in response to a query on the reports that the three journalists were arrested.





The Telangana police on January 12 formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.





In a post on 'X', BRS working president K T Rama Rao said: "I strongly condemn the arrest of three journalists during the festival. The Congress rule in Telangana reminds me of Emergency days every single time. It is unfortunate how @TelanganaDGP is hell bent on treating journalists like criminals."





Rama Rao demanded the immediate release of the "arrested" journalists. -- PTI

