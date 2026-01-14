HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2,403 protesters killed in Iran

Wed, 14 January 2026
Members of the Iranian police in Tehran
At least 2,403 protesters have been killed in Iran since anti-government demonstrations began in late December, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

The total includes 12 protesters under the age of 18, HRANA's spokesperson confirmed to CNN. HRANA also reported at least 18,137 arrests since late December in its latest update.

The new total marks another significant increase in HRANA's estimated death toll, up from at least 1,850 reported earlier on Tuesday. Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! At least 12 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand
LIVE! At least 12 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand

Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'
Iran to hang first protester as Trump promises 'help'

Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

He'll be in big problem: Trump rebukes Greenland PM
He'll be in big problem: Trump rebukes Greenland PM

Reacting to remarks by the Premier of Greenland expressing a 'preference to remain with Denmark' over the United States, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed the statement and warned that it could create 'a big problem' for the...

Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed
Why India-US Trade Deal Is Delayed

A trade deal makes sense only if it is fair and reciprocal. If the cost is strategic dependence or loss of policy space, waiting is the wiser option, asserts Ajay Srivastava.

Why 2026 Is Crucial Year For India's Military
Why 2026 Is Crucial Year For India's Military

'The tools of warfare are changing. The MoD must deepen its engagement with technology thinkers that can present compelling visions of where warfare may be heading.'

