2,403 protesters killed in Iran

Members of the Iranian police in Tehran





The total includes 12 protesters under the age of 18, HRANA's spokesperson confirmed to CNN. HRANA also reported at least 18,137 arrests since late December in its latest update.





The new total marks another significant increase in HRANA's estimated death toll, up from at least 1,850 reported earlier on Tuesday. Read more here.

At least 2,403 protesters have been killed in Iran since anti-government demonstrations began in late December, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).