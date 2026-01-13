Was ready for ground offensive: Army chief on Op Sindoor

12:52





While addressing the annual press conference in the capital, he said the Armed forces had complete freedom to "act or respond" during Op Sindoor. "Operation Sindoor was the best example of tri-service synergy under clear-cut political directive and full freedom to act or respond," General Dwivedi said, adding that the military response operation remains ongoing. "We were ready for a ground offensive," the army chief said.





He asserted that any future misadventures will be "resolutely responded to". "As you may be aware, Operation Sindoor remains ongoing, and a future misadventure will be resolutely responded to. I must acknowledge the proactive role of all stakeholders at the national level, including CAPFs, Intelligences, civic bodies, state administration, and other ministries, whether it's MHA, Railways, and many more," General Dwivedi added.





The Army chief said that the Operation Sindoor reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric.





"Following the Pahalgam terror attack, a clear decision to respond decisively was taken at the highest level. Operation Sindoor was conceptualised and executed with precision. Through 22 minutes of initiation on May 7 and an orchestration that lasted 88 hours up to May 10, the operation reset strategic assumptions by striking deep, dismantling terror infrastructure, and puncturing the longstanding nuclear rhetoric," General Dwivedi said.





"The Army successfully destroyed seven out of the nine targets and thereafter played a pivotal role in ensuring a calibrated response to Pak actions," he added. General Dwivedi further pointed out the growing armed conflict across the globe and said that "nations that stay prepared prevail." "The past year saw a sharp rise in the number and intensity of armed conflicts worldwide. These global shifts underline a simple reality. Nations that stay prepared prevail. In this backdrop, Operation Sindoor, India's calibrated and resolute response to cross-border terrorism, demonstrated our readiness, precision, and strategic clarity," he said.





He assured that the Indian Army remains satisfied with the progress it made in 2025 through various initiatives under "Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation". -- ANI

