Vijay has requested CBI to defer further questioning: TVK leader

Tue, 13 January 2026
22:42
TVK on Tuesday claimed that there were several lapses in the Karur stampede case and said its founder leader Vijay has sought the CBI to defer questioning him further to next week in view of harvest festival "Pongal" as well as his prior commitments pertaining to screening of his last film Jana Nayagan.

TVK general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar, who returned to Chennai after being questioned by the CBI at its headquarters in the national capital on the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives, said the premier investigative agency will question Vijay again.

"He (Vijay) appeared before the CBI as a witness in the Karur stampede case on January 12. He requested that the enquiry be held after Pongal in view of the festival and also his film release. He would be informed about the next date for the enquiry," Nirmal Kumar told reporters in Chennai. 

The TVK chief had arrived from New Delhi this afternoon after being interrogated for nearly six hours at the CBI headquarters over the September 27 incident that occurred during the TVK rally addressed by Vijay last year. -- PTI

