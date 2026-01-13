HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Venezuela developments unlikely to impact oil prices: Crisil

Tue, 13 January 2026
14:57
Crisil Ratings on Tuesday said that recent developments in Venezuela are not likely to have any material near-term impact on crude oil prices, as the Latin American nation had a relatively small share of global supply. 

A US military operation in early January resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro on drug-related charges, triggering uncertainty in the country, which holds some of the world's largest proven crude reserves. Crisil Ratings, in a note, said even if the situation escalates and disrupts crude oil production in Venezuela, the impact on global oil prices would likely be limited, as the country accounts for only about 1.5 per cent of global crude supply. Brent crude prices have remained largely stable in recent days, hovering just above USD 60 a barrel.

For India, the developments in Venezuela are unlikely to have any material impact on its global trade or the credit quality of Indian companies. -- PTI

