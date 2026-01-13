HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump's 25% duty plan for Iran's trade partners unlikely to impact India: FIEO

Tue, 13 January 2026
16:42
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Apex exporters' body FIEO on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose 25 percent duty on countries doing business with Iran will almost have no impact on India. 

Trump has announced that any country doing business with Iran will have to pay a 25 percent tariff on its trade with Washington, a move that could impact Tehran's major trading partners such as India, China and the UAE. 

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said that Indian companies and banks are in full and demonstrable compliance of OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) sanctions on Iran, engaging exclusively in clearly permitted humanitarian trade, mainly in food and pharmaceuticals. 

"There is, therefore, no basis to anticipate any adverse impact on India," FIEO director general Ajay Sahai said. 

India had a total trade of $1.68 billion with Iran in 2024-25 (April-March), which included $1.24 billion in exports primarily from the farm sector. 

India's top exported products to Iran were cereals, animal fodder, tea and coffee, spices, fruits and vegetables, and pharmaceuticals. 

"As we all know that the trade with Iran is outside the sanctions imposed by US, given the humanitarian nature of most of these products. And therefore, FIEO is of the view that the impact of additional 25 percent tariff imposed by US on any country doing business with Iran will almost have no impact on India," FIEO said. -- PTI

