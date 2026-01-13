The 'tiger widows' restoring the big cat's habitat

Malati Mondal's husband was killed by a tiger. He was attacked about a decade ago, as he went out fishing on a small raft through the mangroves. Living in the Sundarbans, the planet's largest mangrove forest which straddles West Bengal, in India, and southern Bangladesh, it's a risk communities increasingly face.
The UNESCO World Heritage site is a labyrinth of tidal waterways, mudflats and islands, home to an astonishing range of endangered species, including river dolphins, the Indian python and the Bengal tiger.