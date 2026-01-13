The 'tiger widows' restoring the big cat's habitat

15:21





The UNESCO World Heritage site is a labyrinth of tidal waterways, mudflats and islands, home to an astonishing range of endangered species, including river dolphins, the Indian python and the Bengal tiger.





Malati Mondal's husband was killed by a tiger. He was attacked about a decade ago, as he went out fishing on a small raft through the mangroves. Living in the Sundarbans, the planet's largest mangrove forest which straddles West Bengal, in India, and southern Bangladesh, it's a risk communities increasingly face.