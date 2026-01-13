HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shivakumar receives Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru Airport amid power tussle

Tue, 13 January 2026
19:33
Amid speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru airport on Tuesday.

The two leaders also held talks before Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mysuru after his visit to Tamil Nadu.

The speculated power tussle within the Karnataka Congress began as the state government completed 2.5 years in power. 

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara are in the fray.

Earlier on Sunday, DK Shivakumar expressed confidence that the party high command would decide on his future amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the state.

"I don't come from a political family, yet I have grown to this level. I am confident that the party would take a decision on me going forward," he said while speaking at the programme 'Udyami Vokkaliga Expo 2026.Shivakumar hails from the Vokkaliga community, while Parameshwara is a prominent Dalit leader in the party.

The deputy CM criticised Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, alleging that people in his own community were criticising him.

"You all prayed for me when I was jailed. I am aware that you are all praying for me and wishing me well. I believe that prayers will never go to waste, even if efforts do. People in our community are criticising me. They are stabbing from the front, and they are stabbing from the back. My conscience knows how honest I was when Kumaraswamy was the CM. Now, Kumaraswamy is accusing me of backstabbing him. I don't need any certificates, my conscience knows," he said. -- ANI

