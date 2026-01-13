SC to hear plea for Vijay's film censor certificate on January 19

17:27





According to the cause list of the apex court, the matter is likely to come up for hearing on January 19.





The bench is yet to be assigned. On January 9, the Madras high court stayed a single judge's order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to 'Jana Nayagan', leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo. -- PTI

