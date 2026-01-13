HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC to hear plea for Vijay's film censor certificate on January 19

Tue, 13 January 2026
The Supreme Court is slated to hear on January 19 the plea filed by the producer of Vijay-starrer Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', challenging an interim order of the Madras high court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant CBFC clearance to the movie. 

According to the cause list of the apex court, the matter is likely to come up for hearing on January 19. 

The bench is yet to be assigned. On January 9, the Madras high court stayed a single judge's order directing the CBFC to immediately grant a censor certificate to 'Jana Nayagan', leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo. -- PTI

