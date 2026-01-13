HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
SC adjourns to Jan 29 hearing on wife's plea against Wangchuk detention

Tue, 13 January 2026
19:57
The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to January 29 the hearing of a plea filed by Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, against his detention under the National Security Act. 

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale deferred the matter. 

"List for further hearing on January 29, 2026," the bench said. 

Angmo told the court on Monday that the detaining authority had not applied his mind and relied on irrelevant material while detaining her husband. 

She had earlier submitted that the tenor of a speech delivered by her husband at Leh was not to propagate violence, but to quell it, and that facts were being manipulated to portray him as a criminal. 

Angmo had also told the court that Wangchuk was not provided with the "complete grounds" of his detention or given a proper opportunity to make a representation to the authority concerned against the action. 

The plea claims that the detention is illegal and an arbitrary exercise, violating Wangchuk's fundamental rights. 

The top court deferred the matter on November 24 last year, after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought time to respond to a rejoinder filed by Angmo. 

On October 29, the court sought responses from the Centre and the Ladakh administration on an amended plea of Angmo. -- PTI

