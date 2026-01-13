Rejected lover kills woman, hides body under parked car in Noida

23:53

The accused, Ankit Kumar, was arrested after an encounter with police teams near the Dhakiya Wale Baba roundabout, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Sudhir Kumar said.





"The accused opened fire at the police team with the intention to kill when we tried to stop him. In retaliatory firing in self-defence, he was injured and subsequently arrested," Kumar told reporters.





The victim, identified as Deepa, a native of Mahoba district, was found dead under a car parked near a park in the Beta-2 sector on Monday.





She lived in a rented flat in the area with her younger brother and worked at a private call centre in Noida's Sector 60.





The police said Deepa had left home for work on Sunday night but did not return. Her brother approached the police after her mobile phone remained switched off.





Her body was discovered the next morning, following which a murder case was registered at the Beta-2 police station. -- PTI

