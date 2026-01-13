Rahul Gandhi takes part in school event in TN, participates Pongal fete

16:55

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talks to a student at a school event in Tamil Nadu./Courtesy X





On his arrival at the St Thomas English High School, Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome and he took part, briefly, in a traditional dance.





Also, he participated in the harvest festival 'Pongal' celebrations held at the school and joined people in the school and prepared the sweet dish 'Pongal' by stirring the pot.





Pongal, also the name of the festival, is a (Chakkarai Pongal) sweet dish prepared using raw rice, green gram and jaggery.





The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha arrived at Gudalur by 3 PM and took part in the school event.





The St Thomas English High School is celebrating its golden jubilee (1976-2026) of its founding. -- PTI

