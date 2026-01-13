PhysicsWallah Plans 70 New Offline Centres

16:13





In an exclusive conversation with Business Standard, the company's Chief Financial Officer Amit Sachdeva said, "We will open nearly 70 centres each year from here on. Over the next three years, we want to open around 200 centres. Each centre requires Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore in capital expenditure."





In line with these capital requirements, the company had earlier said that it plans to deploy Rs 460 crore of its IPO proceeds for opening new offline and hybrid centres. Including IPO proceeds of nearly Rs 3,480 crore, the company's current cash balance exceeds Rs 5,500 crore.





PhysicsWallah currently operates nearly 300 offline centres. With 200 new centres, its physical footprint is expected to reach 500 centres within three years.





Post-IPO, the company also plans to penetrate non-Hindi-speaking regions, particularly the southern states. "One of the reasons for our IPO was to build a trustworthy brand across India. We are strong in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, and Bihar. The IPO process has given us significant confidence as a national brand. We are now entering southern states and have already opened centres there," Sachdeva noted.





Of the roughly 3.5 million students enrolled until September this year, he added 85 to 90 per cent were from northern states.





"We aim for at least 20 per cent of enrolments to come from southern states. Over the next 18 to 24 months, we want to become a significant player there, with multiple innovations underway," he said.





The Noida-headquartered company is launching operations in nine Indian languages this year. One of its subsidiaries, Xylem Learning, is also expanding in Kerala and Karnataka. For investment in Xylem, which operates 15 to 20 centres in Kerala, the edtech firm has set aside a specific amount from its IPO proceeds. -- Udisha Srivastava, Business Standard

