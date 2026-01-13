HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PhysicsWallah Plans 70 New Offline Centres

Tue, 13 January 2026
Share:
16:13
image
PhysicsWallah, which recently made its D-Street debut, is accelerating its offline expansion and aims to open nearly 70 physical centres each financial year, targeting a network of about 200 new centres by 2028-29.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Standard, the company's Chief Financial Officer Amit Sachdeva said, "We will open nearly 70 centres each year from here on. Over the next three years, we want to open around 200 centres. Each centre requires Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore in capital expenditure."

In line with these capital requirements, the company had earlier said that it plans to deploy Rs 460 crore of its IPO proceeds for opening new offline and hybrid centres. Including IPO proceeds of nearly Rs 3,480 crore, the company's current cash balance exceeds Rs 5,500 crore.

PhysicsWallah currently operates nearly 300 offline centres. With 200 new centres, its physical footprint is expected to reach 500 centres within three years.

Post-IPO, the company also plans to penetrate non-Hindi-speaking regions, particularly the southern states. "One of the reasons for our IPO was to build a trustworthy brand across India. We are strong in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra, and Bihar. The IPO process has given us significant confidence as a national brand. We are now entering southern states and have already opened centres there," Sachdeva noted.

Of the roughly 3.5 million students enrolled until September this year, he added 85 to 90 per cent were from northern states.

"We aim for at least 20 per cent of enrolments to come from southern states. Over the next 18 to 24 months, we want to become a significant player there, with multiple innovations underway," he said. 

The Noida-headquartered company is launching operations in nine Indian languages this year. One of its subsidiaries, Xylem Learning, is also expanding in Kerala and Karnataka. For investment in Xylem, which operates 15 to 20 centres in Kerala, the edtech firm has set aside a specific amount from its IPO proceeds. -- Udisha Srivastava, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt asks Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto to stop 10-minute delivery
LIVE! Govt asks Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto to stop 10-minute delivery

'Attack on...': Rahul blames Modi for Vijay film delay
'Attack on...': Rahul blames Modi for Vijay film delay

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the central government's alleged attempt to block the release of the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', calling it an attack on Tamil culture. The controversy surrounds the film's certification and...

White collar terror module: Kashmir mosques, madrasas profiled
White collar terror module: Kashmir mosques, madrasas profiled

Authorities in Kashmir have initiated a profiling process of mosques, madrassas, and individuals associated with their management following the exposure of a 'white collar' terror module. The enumeration drive focuses on the finances of...

Dog lovers, feeders will be held responsible for dog bites: SC
Dog lovers, feeders will be held responsible for dog bites: SC

The Supreme Court of India has expressed concern over the lack of implementation of stray animal norms and indicated it will direct state governments to pay significant compensation for dog-bite incidents. The court also suggested...

We're ready for...: Army chief reveals new Op Sindoor details
We're ready for...: Army chief reveals new Op Sindoor details

The Army chief said the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China has been stable, but it needs constant vigil.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO