One Indian student dead, two injured in Kazakhstan road accident

17:19





Sharing details in a post on X, the Embassy said, "In a tragic accident in Oskemen, a group of 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University, who were on an excursion trip to the Altai Mountains (East Kazakhstan), encountered an accident on their way back to Oskemen City."





As a result of the incident, the Embassy said that one student, Mili Mohan (date of birth: 17.04.2000), died, while two other students -- Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B -- sustained injuries.





It further stated that the injured students are receiving treatment at City Hospital No. 1 in Oskemen.





"According to the latest reports, their condition is stable," the Embassy said.





Expressing condolences over the death, it said, "The Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased student." The Embassy added that it is in constant contact with the university administration, hospital authorities, and the students' families.

