One Indian student dead, two injured in Kazakhstan road accident

Tue, 13 January 2026
17:19
image
The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan on Tuesday said that 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University were involved in a road accident in Oskemen while returning from an excursion to the Altai Mountains in East Kazakhstan. 

Sharing details in a post on X, the Embassy said, "In a tragic accident in Oskemen, a group of 11 Indian students from Semey Medical University, who were on an excursion trip to the Altai Mountains (East Kazakhstan), encountered an accident on their way back to Oskemen City." 

As a result of the incident, the Embassy said that one student, Mili Mohan (date of birth: 17.04.2000), died, while two other students -- Ashika Sheejamini Santhosh and Jaseena B -- sustained injuries. 

It further stated that the injured students are receiving treatment at City Hospital No. 1 in Oskemen. 

"According to the latest reports, their condition is stable," the Embassy said. 

 Expressing condolences over the death, it said, "The Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased student." The Embassy added that it is in constant contact with the university administration, hospital authorities, and the students' families.

