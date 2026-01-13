HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
North India shivers under intense cold wave

Tue, 13 January 2026
15:45
A severe cold wave continued to grip large parts of Uttar Pradesh and north India on Monday morning, with dense fog reducing visibility in several cities even as thousands of devotees braved the freezing conditions to take a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Magh Mela. 

In Agra, a thin layer of fog enveloped the Taj Mahal, creating low-visibility conditions at the Taj View Point area. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to drop to 7 degrees Celsius as cold conditions intensify. Despite the extreme cold, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at the Sangam in Prayagraj, undeterred by the plunging temperatures -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt asks Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto to stop 10-minute delivery

Dog lovers, feeders will be held responsible for dog bites: SC

The Supreme Court of India has expressed concern over the lack of implementation of stray animal norms and indicated it will direct state governments to pay significant compensation for dog-bite incidents. The court also suggested...

We're ready for...: Army chief reveals new Op Sindoor details

The Army chief said the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China has been stable, but it needs constant vigil.

'Bangladesh-Pakistan-China Nexus Is Alarming'

'Should China's interest in the Teesta River projects be approved, it would likely result in heightened Chinese presence near the Siliguri corridor.'

Chinese Communist Party team visits BJP office; Cong attacks

'China is sitting there having encroached in Ladakh. It is settling villages in Arunachal. And here, hugs are being exchanged'

