North India shivers under intense cold wave

In Agra, a thin layer of fog enveloped the Taj Mahal, creating low-visibility conditions at the Taj View Point area.





According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to drop to 7 degrees Celsius as cold conditions intensify. Despite the extreme cold, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at the Sangam in Prayagraj, undeterred by the plunging temperatures -- PTI

A severe cold wave continued to grip large parts of Uttar Pradesh and north India on Monday morning, with dense fog reducing visibility in several cities even as thousands of devotees braved the freezing conditions to take a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Magh Mela.