No talks on nuclear issue between India, Pak during Op Sindoor: Army chief

Tue, 13 January 2026
14:25
Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that there were no talks between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan about nuclear warfare. 

Responding to a query raised during a press conference here, he said that the nuclear rhetoric was given by the political or local public in Pakistan instead of the military.

"As far as nuclear rhetoric is concerned, I would like to say that there was no discussion on nuclear in the DGMO talks, and whatever nuclear rhetoric was given by the politicians or given by the local public in Pakistan. I have no indication that anything of that sort came from the military," General Dwivedi told ANI. 

He was responding to a query about whether Pakistan issued any nuclear threats during the 2025 conflict with India. The Army Chief said that India expanded the conventional space to carry out ground operations while dismissing the understanding of directly moving from sub-conventional warfare to the nuclear domain. 

"When we talk about our role in this, and when we discuss what was said earlier, it was stated that the space for conventional operations is shrinking, and that we would go directly from sub-conventional to the nuclear domain. But this time, the action we took, especially the kind of firing that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, and the way we addressed it, and how we eliminated approximately 100 of their (Pakistan) personnel - all that action was taken because we expanded the conventional space," he said. -- ANI

