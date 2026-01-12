Navi Mumbai international airport will be named after late D B Patil,: Fadnavis

01:09





Addressing a public meeting in Airoli during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election campaign, Fadnavis said, "The international airport started in Navi Mumbai will be named after the people's leader late D B Patil," and added that the project would strengthen growth in multiple sectors.





Fadnavis said Navi Mumbai is an extension of Mumbai and will emerge as the next engine of economic growth.





He said the airport would support sectors such as pharmaceuticals, innovation, food processing, services, and import-export, enabling the city to expand its economic base.





"Various infrastructure projects are underway to address traffic congestion, including a new junction at Kalamboli and the Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel. A metro network was being developed through CIDCO to improve connectivity across the city," he said.





Fadnavis added that the Shilar and Poshir projects would address the drinking water needs of Navi Mumbai residents in the coming days. -- PTI

