HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Navi Mumbai international airport will be named after late D B Patil,: Fadnavis

Tue, 13 January 2026
Share:
01:09
image
The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after the people's leader,  late D B Patil, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, asserting that the facility will play a key role in the region's economic expansion.

Addressing a public meeting in Airoli during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election campaign, Fadnavis said, "The international airport started in Navi Mumbai will be named after the people's leader late D B Patil," and added that the project would strengthen growth in multiple sectors. 

Fadnavis said Navi Mumbai is an extension of Mumbai and will emerge as the next engine of economic growth.

He said the airport would support sectors such as pharmaceuticals, innovation, food processing, services, and import-export, enabling the city to expand its economic base.

"Various infrastructure projects are underway to address traffic congestion, including a new junction at Kalamboli and the Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel. A metro network was being developed through CIDCO to improve connectivity across the city," he said.

Fadnavis added that the Shilar and Poshir projects would address the drinking water needs of Navi Mumbai residents in the coming days. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to examine plea against legal immunity to CEC, ECs
LIVE! SC to examine plea against legal immunity to CEC, ECs

Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical
Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus have been detected in West Bengal, prompting a national outbreak response team to be deployed. The central government is providing full support to the state.

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure

Based on the broadcast visuals, a rocket expert said the failure appeared similar to the anomaly seen during the PSLV-C61 mission.

'Priyanka Gandhi a national leader, not confined to UP alone'
'Priyanka Gandhi a national leader, not confined to UP alone'

UPCC chief Ajai Rai clarifies Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's role in Uttar Pradesh Congress campaigns, emphasizing her national leadership while confirming her continued prominence in the state.

Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1
Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Parliament on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO