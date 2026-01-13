HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LIVE
Maruti Signs MoU With Indian Oil To Set Up Service Stations

Tue, 13 January 2026
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL)  said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to set up vehicle service facilities at select IOCL fuel retail outlets across the country.

Under the partnership, customers will be able to access routine maintenance, minor repairs and major services at these facilities. This partnership with IOCL will help expand MSIL's after-sales footprint beyond its existing network of more than 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities. 

-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US revoked over 1 lakh visas in 2025
Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical
Two suspected cases of Nipah virus have been detected in West Bengal, prompting a national outbreak response team to be deployed. The central government is providing full support to the state.

Ex-VP Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after fainting twice
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS after experiencing unconsciousness. He underwent an MRI and will undergo further tests.

Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Parliament on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses.

Karur stampede: Vijay quizzed for 6 hours by CBI
The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025...

