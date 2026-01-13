Maruti Signs MoU With Indian Oil To Set Up Service Stations

08:29







-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard Under the partnership, customers will be able to access routine maintenance, minor repairs and major services at these facilities. This partnership with IOCL will help expand MSIL's after-sales footprint beyond its existing network of more than 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to set up vehicle service facilities at select IOCL fuel retail outlets across the country.