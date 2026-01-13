HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra: Polls to 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis on Feb 5

Tue, 13 January 2026
Share:
17:53
image
Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, and counting of votes will be taken up on February 7, a senior official said on Tuesday. 

The schedule was announced a day after the Supreme Court extended the January 31 timeline for completing the poll process for local body elections by two weeks. 

With the announcement of the poll programme at a press conference addressed by State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, the model code of conduct has kicked in. 

The polls will cover Zilla Parishads in 12 districts and their corresponding 125 Panchayat Samitis, with arrangements being made for around 25,482 polling stations. Polling will be held from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM on February 5. 

Votes will be counted on February 7, the SEC commissioner said. 

The SEC commissioner said nomination papers will be accepted between January 16 and 18, scrutiny will take place on January 19, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 21. 

Symbols will be allotted on January 22, and the final list of candidates will be published the same day. 

The voter list prepared by the Election Commission of India as on July 1, 2025, will be used for these elections. 

Voter lists have been bifurcated for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti constituencies as per rules, and names cannot be added or deleted at this stage, said Waghmare. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to hear plea for Vijay's film certificate on Jan 19
LIVE! SC to hear plea for Vijay's film certificate on Jan 19

Teacher among 5 more J-K employees axed over terror links
Teacher among 5 more J-K employees axed over terror links

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha terminated the services of five more government employees for suspected terror links, bringing the total number of employees sacked since 2020 to 85.

Trouble for India? Trump announces 25% tariff on Iran trade
Trouble for India? Trump announces 25% tariff on Iran trade

Trump said that the decision would be "immediately" in effect and that the "order is final and conclusive."

Tej Pratap Yadav at BJP feast, fuels NDA entry buzz
Tej Pratap Yadav at BJP feast, fuels NDA entry buzz

Tej Pratap Yadav, the estranged son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, attended a feast hosted by BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, sparking speculation about his political future.

BJP targets Ajit Pawar's party in Pune over hoardings
BJP targets Ajit Pawar's party in Pune over hoardings

Maharashtra BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding illegal hoardings allegedly put up by the NCP and other parties in Pune ahead of the civic body polls.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO