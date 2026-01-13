HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Leave Iran now': US issues advisory for its citizens

Tue, 13 January 2026
08:15
The United States Virtual Embassy in Iran on Monday (local time) issued an advisory for American citizens to "Leave Iran now", warning that protests across the country are "escalating" and could "turn violent", leading to "arrests, injuries and severe disruptions" to daily life.

In its advisory, the embassy said that the protests across Iran "may turn violent" amid heightened security measures by Iranian authorities. "Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing," the alert said.

It added that the Government of Iran has "restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks." The advisory also flagged travel disruptions, noting that several airlines have limited or cancelled flights to and from Iran. 

"Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16," it said. Urging US citizens to take immediate precautions, the embassy advised citizens to consider leaving Iran by land to Armenia and Turkey. 

"U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye," the alert added. "Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help," it said. For those unable to leave, the embassy advised finding a secure location and stocking essential supplies. 

"If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items," it added. "Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings," the embassy said, urging citizens to monitor local media for updates and remain flexible with their plans. -- ANI

