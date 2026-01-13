HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Karur stampede: CBI summons TVK chief Vijay again on Jan 19

Tue, 13 January 2026
19:36
The CBI has summoned TVK chief and actor Vijay for second round of questioning on January 19 in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said Tuesday. 

Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on Monday for more than six hours, was asked to come again on Tuesday but the actor sought another date citing Pongal, they said. 

The CBI also questioned Tamil Nadu's former ADG (law and order) S Davidson Devasirvatham in the case on Monday. 

The CBI has till now questioned several TVK office bearers, driver of Vijay and some police officers in the case. 

The federal agency took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 injured in Tamil Nadu's Karur. 

In October last year, the apex court asked the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation. 

The court also set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI probe. 

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria had said the stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country. -- PTI

