Jeetendra, Tusshar sell Mumbai property for Rs 559 cr

12:17





NTT Global Data Centres has bought over 30,195 sq m space in Balaji IT park for Rs 559.24 crore from Tushar Infra Developers Pvt Ltd, owned by Kapoor and Jeetendra's Pantheon Buildcon Pvt Ltd, as per registration documents shared by Square Yards.





The registration was done on January 9.





The deal involves buying a ground plus ten-storey building, DC-10, housing a data centre and also an adjacent four-storey diesel generator structure in the IT park located in suburban Chandivali, as per the documents.





According to a 2024 government resolution, the sale does not attract any stamp duty payment, it said, adding that a metro cess of Rs 5.59 lakh has been paid. The consultant said a Rs 855-crore deal was registered in May 2025 last year as well. -- PTI

Actor Jeetendra and his son Tusshar Kapoor have sold a commercial property in suburban Mumbai to an arm of Japan's NTT Group for Rs 559 crore, documents shared by a realty consultant on Tuesday said.