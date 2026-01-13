HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jaundice outbreak in Odisha school; medical team rushed to spot

Tue, 13 January 2026
18:51
Jaundice has been detected among some students of an Odisha government school in Dhenkanal district, a health official said on Tuesday. 

While parents and guardians of the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalalay (OAV) at Biswanathpur in Gondia block of the district have alleged that more than 10 students are suffering from jaundice, the chief district medical officer has officially confirmed that only one student of the school has tested positive so far. 

Dhenkanal CDMO Sanjay Kumar Mohapatra, along with a medical team, rushed to the school this morning to provide treatment to the affected students and inquire about the possible source of the spread of the disease. 

"One OAV student was affected by jaundice when he was at home, and he has not yet returned to the school. He is under treatment at his home," Mohapatra said. 

Similarly, another local boy, who is not a student of the OAV, has also been affected by jaundice. 

That patient was also getting treatment somewhere else, he told media persons. 

"I have reached the school this morning and will inspect the canteen area, water supply sources, hygiene and environment at the campus," the CDMO said. 

Mohapatra said that the medical team will screen the health of all students and create awareness among the students to prevent them from the disease. -- PTI

