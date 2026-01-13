'Hugs exchanged even as China settles villages in Arunachal'

11:29





"This photo is of the BJP office. A meeting is taking place between BJP leaders and leaders of China's Communist Party," Shrinate posted on X. "In Operation Sindoor, China supported Pakistan. Our brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan. China is sitting there having encroached in Ladakh. It is settling villages in Arunachal. And here, hugs are being exchanged," she added.





Shrinate further criticised the media for failing to question the BJP about the meeting with a CCP delegation. "What is this relationship called? Why did the BJP commit treason against the country? What secret agreement was made between the BJP and China?" she asked.





This comes after BJP Foreign Affairs Department incharge Vijay Chauthaiwale shared details of a meeting with the CCP delegation led by HE Sun Haiyan, who is the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee (IDPC).





"A delegation of Communist Party of China under the leadership of HE Sun Haiyan, (Vice Minister, IDCPC) visited BJP head office today. During the discussion, a BJP delegation headed by party Gen Sec Arun Singh discussed at length the means to advance inter party communications between BJP and CPC. Chinese Ambassador to India HE Xu Feihong also joined the delegation," Chauthaiwale posted on X.





Earlier, in 2020, BJP national President JP Nadda had criticised Congress for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Communist Party in 2008, which he said led to the then-ruling party "surrendering land to China". -- ANI

