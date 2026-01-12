HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Guardians can be held responsible if minors fly kites using Chinese string: HC

Tue, 13 January 2026
Share:
00:53
File image
File image
The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday directed the state government to strictly enforce the ban on Chinese manja, noting that if a minor is found flying a kite using the banned string, his guardians can be held legally responsible.

A bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi also ordered wide publicity among the public that selling or using Chinese manja can invite action under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

The bench took suo motu cognisance of deaths and accidents caused by the Chinese string on December 11, 2025.    

During the hearing, the bench was informed by the state government that steps had already been taken to stop the sale of Chinese manja and several precautionary measures were being implemented to prevent accidents linked to the kite string.

The state government also told the court that awareness campaigns would be run in print and electronic media to curb the sale and use of Chinese string.

Issuing specific directions, the high court said, "They (respondents) are also directed to publish that if anybody is found selling or using the said thread, he may also be prosecuted for commission of offence under Section 106(1) of BNS, 2023 (304-A of the IPC). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to examine plea against legal immunity to CEC, ECs
LIVE! SC to examine plea against legal immunity to CEC, ECs

Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical
Nipah virus cases detected in Bengal; 2 nurses critical

Two suspected cases of Nipah virus have been detected in West Bengal, prompting a national outbreak response team to be deployed. The central government is providing full support to the state.

ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure
ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission Ends in Failure

Based on the broadcast visuals, a rocket expert said the failure appeared similar to the anomaly seen during the PSLV-C61 mission.

'Priyanka Gandhi a national leader, not confined to UP alone'
'Priyanka Gandhi a national leader, not confined to UP alone'

UPCC chief Ajai Rai clarifies Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's role in Uttar Pradesh Congress campaigns, emphasizing her national leadership while confirming her continued prominence in the state.

Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1
Sitharaman to Present Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the general budget in Parliament on February 1. The Budget session of Parliament begins on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both houses.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO