Govt asks Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto to stop 10-minute delivery

A meeting was held with leading platforms including Blinkit, Zepto, Zomato and Swiggy among others to address concerns related to delivery timelines.





According to sources, Blinkit has already acted on the directive and removed the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding. Other aggregators are expected to follow suit in the coming days. The move is aimed at ensuring greater safety, security and improved working conditions for gig workers.





As part of this change, Blinkit has updated its brand messaging, the sources said. The company's principal tagline has been revised from "10,000 plus products delivered in 10 minutes" to "30,000 plus products delivered at your doorstep." There have been widespread debates and discussions in the public domain about gig workers' working conditions over the past weeks. In the recent Parliament session, the AAP Rajya Sabha member spoke about the "pain and misery" of India's gig workers, who work under tremendous pressure and at times in harsh weather conditions.





AAP MP Raghav Chadha had demanded regulations for quick commerce and other app-based delivery and service businesses, emphasising the need for social security benefits for gig workers. In his Parliament intervention, the RS MP called for dignity, protection, and fair pay for gig workers. For the first time, the definition of 'gig workers' and 'platform workers' and provisions related to the same have been provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020, which has come into force on November 21, 2025. -- ANI

