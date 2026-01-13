Gig workers body welcomes end to 10-minute delivery promise

21:10

In a statement, the association said the ten-minute delivery model forced workers to rush, take risks on the road and work long hours due to constant pressure created by incentives, ratings and order allocation on apps.





"However, workers are often paid the same amount for a multi-order delivery as for a single order. In one such case, a worker was paid only Rs 19.30 for delivering two orders together. This increases risk and workload without any additional compensation," it said.





The association further said that the creation of a permanent institutional mechanism for collective dialogue between workers, platforms, and the government is a necessity.





Adding that such a mechanism is necessary to address concerns in advance, ensure worker safety and dignity, and prevent conflicts from escalating.





The move follows intervention by the Union Ministry of Labour, which held discussions with quick commerce platforms over concerns about the welfare of delivery workers. -- PTI

