German Chancellor visits Bosch, CeNSE in Bengaluru

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz being welcomed at Bengaluru airport on Tuesday./ANI Photo





He is on a two-day official visit to India.





Merz was received at the Kempegowda International Airport by Karnataka Minister for Large & Medium Industries M B Patil and senior government officials.





Bosch said Merz's visit to its campus here underscored the deep economic and technological ties between India and Germany in the areas of mobility, manufacturing and innovation.





The visit also reinforced the long-standing partnership between the two countries, it said.





Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Limited, hosted the delegation at the company's headquarters, showcasing innovations developed in the region, according to a press release.





"We feel honoured to welcome the esteemed Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to the Bosch India campus. His presence not only affirms Bosch's enduring legacy, but also reinforces India's position as a global hub of technological innovation and economic growth," Mudlapur said.





"This is a moment of immense pride for Bosch and a testament to the partnership between our nations," he added.





Merz, then also visited the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the renowned Indian Institute of Science, before emplaning from Bengaluru, official sources said.





This was Merz's first trip to Asia as the German chancellor. -- PTI

