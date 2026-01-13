HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

German Chancellor visits Bosch, CeNSE in Bengaluru

Tue, 13 January 2026
Share:
22:31
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz being welcomed at Bengaluru airport on Tuesday./ANI Photo
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz being welcomed at Bengaluru airport on Tuesday./ANI Photo
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday visited the India headquarters of German tech major Bosch at Adugodi and CeNSE in Bengaluru.

He is on a two-day official visit to India.

Merz was received at the Kempegowda International Airport by Karnataka Minister for Large & Medium Industries M B Patil and senior government officials.

Bosch said Merz's visit to its campus here underscored the deep economic and technological ties between India and Germany in the areas of mobility, manufacturing and innovation. 

The visit also reinforced the long-standing partnership between the two countries, it said.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Limited, hosted the delegation at the company's headquarters, showcasing innovations developed in the region, according to a press release.

"We feel honoured to welcome the esteemed Federal Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, to the Bosch India campus. His presence not only affirms Bosch's enduring legacy, but also reinforces India's position as a global hub of technological innovation and economic growth," Mudlapur said.

"This is a moment of immense pride for Bosch and a testament to the partnership between our nations," he added.

Merz, then also visited the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) at the renowned Indian Institute of Science, before emplaning from Bengaluru, official sources said.

This was Merz's first trip to Asia as the German chancellor. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Keep protesting, help is on its way', Trump tells Iranians
'Keep protesting, help is on its way', Trump tells Iranians

Trump's remarks came amid heightened US messaging about the Iran situation and a series of White House statements indicating that multiple options remain under review.

LIVE! Army opens fire on Pak drones along LoC in Rajouri
LIVE! Army opens fire on Pak drones along LoC in Rajouri

White collar terror module: Kashmir mosques, madrasas profiled
White collar terror module: Kashmir mosques, madrasas profiled

Authorities in Kashmir have initiated a profiling process of mosques, madrassas, and individuals associated with their management following the exposure of a 'white collar' terror module. The enumeration drive focuses on the finances of...

Bitter cold grips North India; Delhi coldest in 3 years
Bitter cold grips North India; Delhi coldest in 3 years

Delhi recorded its coldest January morning in three years with the minimum temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist, and air quality has deteriorated to the 'very poor' category.

Pakistan-Born US Cricketers Denied India Visa?
Pakistan-Born US Cricketers Denied India Visa?

USA's pacer Ali Khan made a big disclosure on social media that he has been denied a visa by India to participate in next month's T20 World Cup.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO