      
Fadnavis shows old videos of feuding Thackeray cousins, says...

Tue, 13 January 2026
08:51
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed recently united Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav and MNS leader Raj Thackeray, saying the January 15 Mumbai civic body poll is a battle of survival for the cousins, and not the Marathi people. 

Addressing a rally in Mumbai in support of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on Monday, the penultimate day of civic polls campaigning, Fadnavis asserted that Mumbai is an inseparable part of Maharashtra and no one can dare to break it away. 

At the rally for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections at the iconic Shivaji Park, the CM showed old videos of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray attacking each other. The cousins recently joined hands for the civic polls after 20 years of estrangement. Fadnavis asked the organisers to play video clips of the Thackeray brothers, who parted ways in 2005, criticising each other in the past, and added there was no need for him to say anything else. 

Responding to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's remarks that the Mumbai civic body election will be the last one for Marathi people, Fadnavis said, "Your own survival is at stake."

"The (BMC) election is not about a threat to Mumbai, Marathi speakers, but your own survival," he noted, referring to the Thackeray cousins, whose parties are pitted against the BJP-Shiv Sena combine to control India's biggest and richest civic body with over Rs 74,000 crore budget. -- PTI

