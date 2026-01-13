HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DRI seizes drugs valued at Rs 17.55 cr across Maha and Goa; 10 arrested

Tue, 13 January 2026
23:28
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Mumbai Zonal Unit seized various narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 17.55 crore in separate operations across Maharashtra and Goa over the past three days, leading to the arrest of 10 persons, an official said on Tuesday. 

The seizures included 522.138 kg of ganja, 1.12 kg of cocaine, 3.15 kg of hydroponic weed, and 280 grams of amphetamine, collectively valued at Rs 17.55 crore in the illicit market, the official said. 

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a truck at Bhagimahari Toll Plaza near Nagpur on National Highway 47. 

A thorough examination led to the recovery of 17 cartons containing 100 packets of ganja weighing 522.138 kg, valued at Rs 2.6 crore. 

The contraband was concealed beneath the cover cargo of coolers, table fans, and blankets. Two persons were arrested, and the drugs were seized under the NDPS Act. 

In another operation, officers intercepted a food truck belonging to an airport catering company while it was exiting airport premises. 

Inspection revealed 3.15 kg of hydroponic weed concealed by the driver behind the passenger seat. 

Follow-up action led to the arrest of four additional persons, including aircraft cleaning staff who retrieved drugs hidden in aircraft toilet bins, a duty manager who assigned cleaning staff to targeted flights, and the main coordinator of the syndicate. -- PTI

