Chinese Communist Party leaders meet RSS leader

According to the organisation's sources, the meeting was purely a courtesy call, initiated after the CCP delegation expressed its desire to interact with the RSS leadership. No formal agenda was discussed during the interaction, the sources added.





Earlier, late last evening, the CCP leaders had visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, where they held a meeting with the party's General Secretary Arun Singh and the party's Foreign Affairs Department Convener Vijay Chauthaiwale. That interaction was also described as part of a 'routine exchange'. Sources indicated that both meetings were courtesy interactions and should not be viewed as formal or policy-level engagements. Further details regarding the meetings are awaited. -- ANI

Leaders of China's Communist Party (CCP) on Tuesday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS headquarters. The meeting lasted for approximately half an hour, according to sources.