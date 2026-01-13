China's claim unacceptable; entire PoK belongs to India: Ladakh LG

17:42

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta





He also asserted that no expansionist attempt would be tolerated. China on Monday reaffirmed its territorial claims over the Shaksgam valley in the backdrop of India's objections, stressing that the Chinese infrastructure projects in the area are beyond reproach.





"The whole of (Pakistan-occupied) Kashmir is ours. We do not know what Pakistan has traded with China. China should understand that nothing will be achieved through its expansionist policy. India is capable. It is not the India of 1962, it is the India of 2026. Any such attempts will be foiled. The Ministry of External Affairs is taking cognisance of it," he told reporters Jammu.





Gupta said that no such act would be tolerated and China must realise India today is far stronger than it was in the past.





He added that China had earlier laid claims on parts of Arunachal Pradesh as well.





Taking a swipe at Pakistan, the lieutenant governor alleged that the neighbouring country had failed its own people and was indulging in questionable dealings.





"Pakistan is a state kept on sale. It has no concern for its sovereignty or its own people. Voices are being raised in Balochistan, Sindh and Karachi, and atrocities are being committed by the Pakistan Army there. Those areas are virtually being run by the Army," Gupta said. -- PTI

