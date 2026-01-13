HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China's claim unacceptable; entire PoK belongs to India: Ladakh LG

Tue, 13 January 2026
Share:
17:42
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday strongly rejected China's claim over the Shaksgam valley, asserting that the entire region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India. 

He also asserted that no expansionist attempt would be tolerated. China on Monday reaffirmed its territorial claims over the Shaksgam valley in the backdrop of India's objections, stressing that the Chinese infrastructure projects in the area are beyond reproach. 

"The whole of (Pakistan-occupied) Kashmir is ours. We do not know what Pakistan has traded with China. China should understand that nothing will be achieved through its expansionist policy. India is capable. It is not the India of 1962, it is the India of 2026. Any such attempts will be foiled. The Ministry of External Affairs is taking cognisance of it," he told reporters Jammu. 

Gupta said that no such act would be tolerated and China must realise India today is far stronger than it was in the past. 

He added that China had earlier laid claims on parts of Arunachal Pradesh as well. 

Taking a swipe at Pakistan, the lieutenant governor alleged that the neighbouring country had failed its own people and was indulging in questionable dealings. 

"Pakistan is a state kept on sale. It has no concern for its sovereignty or its own people. Voices are being raised in Balochistan, Sindh and Karachi, and atrocities are being committed by the Pakistan Army there. Those areas are virtually being run by the Army," Gupta said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to hear plea for Vijay's film certificate on Jan 19
LIVE! SC to hear plea for Vijay's film certificate on Jan 19

'Attack on...': Rahul blames Modi for Vijay film delay
'Attack on...': Rahul blames Modi for Vijay film delay

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the central government's alleged attempt to block the release of the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', calling it an attack on Tamil culture. The controversy surrounds the film's certification and...

White collar terror module: Kashmir mosques, madrasas profiled
White collar terror module: Kashmir mosques, madrasas profiled

Authorities in Kashmir have initiated a profiling process of mosques, madrassas, and individuals associated with their management following the exposure of a 'white collar' terror module. The enumeration drive focuses on the finances of...

Dog lovers, feeders will be held responsible for dog bites: SC
Dog lovers, feeders will be held responsible for dog bites: SC

The Supreme Court of India has expressed concern over the lack of implementation of stray animal norms and indicated it will direct state governments to pay significant compensation for dog-bite incidents. The court also suggested...

We're ready for...: Army chief reveals new Op Sindoor details
We're ready for...: Army chief reveals new Op Sindoor details

The Army chief said the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China has been stable, but it needs constant vigil.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO