BSE Sensex top losers today

Tue, 13 January 2026
18:13
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday after a day's breather, as investors pared exposure to index majors Reliance Industries, L&T and Bharti Airtel amid global tariff-related concerns. 

Market sentiment was also sluggish due to a weak start to the earnings season and continued flight of foreign capital from Indian markets, according to traders. 

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 250.48 points, or 0.30 percent, to settle at 83,627.69. 

During the day, it declined 615.38 points, or 0.73 percent, to 83,262.79. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 57.95 points or 0.22 percent to 25,732.30. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, ITC, Adani Ports and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest laggards.

TOP STORIES

White collar terror module: Kashmir mosques, madrasas profiled
Authorities in Kashmir have initiated a profiling process of mosques, madrassas, and individuals associated with their management following the exposure of a 'white collar' terror module. The enumeration drive focuses on the finances of...

LIVE! Silver at fresh high of Rs 2.71L/kg; gold tops Rs 1.45 lakh
Pakistan-Born US Cricketers Denied India Visa?
USA's pacer Ali Khan made a big disclosure on social media that he has been denied a visa by India to participate in next month's T20 World Cup.

SC to hear 'Jana Nayagan' censor issue plea on Jan 19
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea by the producer of the Tamil film "Jana Nayagan," starring Vijay, challenging a Madras High Court order that stayed the granting of a censor certificate to the movie. The film's release has...

'Attack on...': Rahul blames Modi for Vijay film delay
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the central government's alleged attempt to block the release of the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan', calling it an attack on Tamil culture. The controversy surrounds the film's certification and...

