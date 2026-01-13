BSE Sensex top losers today

18:13





Market sentiment was also sluggish due to a weak start to the earnings season and continued flight of foreign capital from Indian markets, according to traders.





In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 250.48 points, or 0.30 percent, to settle at 83,627.69.





During the day, it declined 615.38 points, or 0.73 percent, to 83,262.79.





The 50-share NSE Nifty edged lower by 57.95 points or 0.22 percent to 25,732.30.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, ITC, Adani Ports and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest laggards.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday after a day's breather, as investors pared exposure to index majors Reliance Industries, L&T and Bharti Airtel amid global tariff-related concerns.