Follow Rediff on:      
BJP expels 22 workers for anti-party activities in Maha's Nanded

Tue, 13 January 2026
The Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled 22 members from its fold for anti-party activities ahead of the civic polls in Maharashtra's Nanded city. 

The action was taken recently after several aspirants, who were denied party tickets for the January 15 polls, switched allegiance to other parties and filed nominations against BJP candidates, the party stated in a release. 

Some workers were also found campaigning for rival contestants, it said. 

The BJP's city unit president, Amarnath Rajurkar, issued the expulsion order. 

The BJP had received a large number of applications from aspirants seeking tickets for the civic elections, and many of them waited until the last moment for the party's decision. 

Several disgruntled aspirants joined other political outfits, prompting the party to initiate disciplinary action, the party said. -- PTI

