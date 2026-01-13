HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy over border shooting

Tue, 13 January 2026
23:17
Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka over recent cross-border firing that critically wounded two Bangladeshis, including a 12-year-old girl, as the junta-run country's civil war between government troops and rebel forces spilled over the frontier.

A foreign ministry statement said Ambassador U Kyaw Soe Moe was summoned and conveyed Dhaka's deep concern at the recent cross-border incidents and particularly the gunfire towards Bangladesh's Whykong area in bordering Teknaf sub-district of Cox's Bazar.

Bangladesh reminded that the unprovoked firing toward Bangladesh is a blatant violation of the international law and a hindrance to good neighbourly relationship, it said.

It said Bangladesh asked Myanmar to take full responsibility and requisite measures to stop such cross-border firings in future and ensure whatever happens between Myanmar authorities and armed groups inside the country must in no way affect lives and livelihoods of Bangladeshis.

A stray bullet allegedly fired from Myanmar on Sunday hit in the head of 12-year-old Huzaifa Afnan who was transferred to Dhaka on Tuesday under life support system with doctors calling her position extremely critical. -- PTI

