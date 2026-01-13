HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

At 3C, Delhi wakes up to coldest January morning in 3 years

Tue, 13 January 2026
Share:
10:28
image
Delhi recorded its coldest January morning in three years on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

The capital recorded a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius on January 16, 2023, according to the weather department. Safdarjung, the city's primary observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches below normal, IMD data showed. 

Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches below normal, and Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal. The Ridge recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below normal, and Ayanagar recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches below normal. According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are declared when minimum temperatures fall 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal. 

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are likely to persist over Delhi on Wednesday as well, the IMD said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China lays claim to Kashmir's Shaksgam Valley
LIVE! China lays claim to Kashmir's Shaksgam Valley

Trouble for India? Trump announces 25% tariff on Iran trade
Trouble for India? Trump announces 25% tariff on Iran trade

Trump said that the decision would be "immediately" in effect and that the "order is final and conclusive."

EC bars Maha govt from releasing 'Ladki Bahin' payment
EC bars Maha govt from releasing 'Ladki Bahin' payment

The State Election Commission (SEC) has barred the Maharashtra government from releasing the January instalment of the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme in advance, citing the enforcement of the model code of conduct for municipal elections. The...

'Maoist Leadership Has Been Totally Eliminated'
'Maoist Leadership Has Been Totally Eliminated'

'The Maoist leadership spread fear that surrender meant torture or death. Once that false narrative collapsed and our operations proved transparent and credible, the surrender momentum became irreversible.''From 42,000 square kilometres,...

How Op Sindoor Changed Security Doctrine
How Op Sindoor Changed Security Doctrine

'Some success has been achieved in raising the costs of terrorism for Pakistan.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO